Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ASM Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 2.92% to Rs 55.72 crore
Net loss of ASM Technologies reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.92% to Rs 55.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 54.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales55.7254.14 3 OPM %0.639.60 -PBDT-1.026.23 PL PBT-3.913.98 PL NP-0.212.48 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ASM Technologies standalone net profit declines 57.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Atcom Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Trigyn Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 617.82 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Garden Reach Shipbuilders rises after decent Q3 performance

Sensex down 494 pts; pharma stocks slide

Rathi Bars standalone net profit rises 23.88% in the December 2023 quarter

Explicit Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jyoti Structures reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon