Friday, June 27, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Associated Alcohols gains after launching whiskey 'Hillfort' in Uttar Pradesh

Associated Alcohols gains after launching whiskey 'Hillfort' in Uttar Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Associated Alcohols & Breweries jumped 3.97% to Rs 1,116.25 after the company launched its premium blended malt whisky 'Hillfort' in Uttar Pradesh, available across select retail outlets.

Following the commercial rollout of Hillfort, the company intends to introduce additional proprietary products including Nicobar Gin, CP Vodka, and other premium products, as part of a phased pan-India expansion strategy.

The company said that it plans to launch its premium products in a few more states shortly, and the same shall be communicated to the exchange upon execution.

Prasann Kumar Kedia, managing director, stated The launch of Hillfort in Uttar Pradesh marks a significant milestone in our journey toward premiumization and strategic geographic expansion. We are thrilled to introduce our premium offering to one of Indias most evolved and discerning liquor markets. This move underscores our commitment to delivering differentiated, high-quality spirits that resonate with modern consumers, and we look forward to deepening our presence in this important region.

 

Associated Alcohols and Breweries (AABL) operates a state-of-the-art integrated alcoholic beverages manufacturing facility near Indore, Madhya Pradesh. AABL's core focus is on producing Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The company is involved in the sales of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and Ethanol.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 82.3% to Rs 22.33 crore on 0.1% increase in net sales to Rs 242.48 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Deep Industries bags Rs 45-cr order from Oil India

Deep Industries bags Rs 45-cr order from Oil India

Western Carriers (India) rises on securing Rs 230-cr order from Jindal Stainless

Western Carriers (India) rises on securing Rs 230-cr order from Jindal Stainless

Tech Mahindra Ltd Falls 0.21%

Tech Mahindra Ltd Falls 0.21%

NMDC Ltd Spurts 1.77%

NMDC Ltd Spurts 1.77%

LTTS unveils Engineering Design Center in Plano, Texas

LTTS unveils Engineering Design Center in Plano, Texas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon