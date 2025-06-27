Friday, June 27, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NMDC Ltd Spurts 1.77%

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

NMDC Ltd has added 1.34% over last one month compared to 2.83% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.03% rise in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd gained 1.77% today to trade at Rs 71.8. The BSE Metal index is up 0.49% to quote at 31888. The index is up 2.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 1.55% and Vedanta Ltd added 1.53% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 2.84 % over last one year compared to the 5.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has added 1.34% over last one month compared to 2.83% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.03% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 31584 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 85.32 on 26 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 59.56 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

