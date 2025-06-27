Friday, June 27, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Mahindra Ltd Falls 0.21%

Tech Mahindra Ltd Falls 0.21%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Ltd has added 6.77% over last one month compared to 4.43% gain in BSE Teck index and 3.03% rise in the SENSEX

Tech Mahindra Ltd lost 0.21% today to trade at Rs 1687.35. The BSE Teck index is down 0.01% to quote at 18753.48. The index is up 4.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd decreased 0.09% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 8.79 % over last one year compared to the 5.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tech Mahindra Ltd has added 6.77% over last one month compared to 4.43% gain in BSE Teck index and 3.03% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1102 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 51311 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1807.4 on 12 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1209.7 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

