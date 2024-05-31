Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.06% to Rs 10.13 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 81.22% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.33% to Rs 40.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 36.36% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.06% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.