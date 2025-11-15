Associated Ceramics standalone net profit rises 1655.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.91% to Rs 15.08 croreNet profit of Associated Ceramics rose 1655.56% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.91% to Rs 15.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.0812.37 22 OPM %18.838.00 -PBDT2.970.96 209 PBT2.110.12 1658 NP1.580.09 1656
