Insolation Energy's subsidiary secures solar power projects of Rs 118 cr

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Insolation Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Infra has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Ganesh Dor Indiafor Solar Power Project Development in KUSUM C in Rajasthan (Awarded by Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JDVVNL) . The total project size is 22.68 MW (AC)/ 29.484 MW (DC), which will be developed by the Company. The total value for developing these projects are estimated to be Rs 118 crore.
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

