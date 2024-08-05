Business Standard
South West Pinnacle Exploration wins three contracts of Rs 49.52 cr

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
South West Pinnacle Exploration (SWPE) has got three Letters of Award of contract from M/s Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Faridabad for Construction of Piezometers in soft rock/hard rock and supply, installation and commissioning of DWLRs and telemetry, data acquisition etc. etc. in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The aggregate value of contracts including GST is ~ 49.52 crore. All three projects are to be completed in one year and Ten months time (Approx).
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

