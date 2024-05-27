Business Standard
Aster DM Healthcare plans Rs 250 cr additional infrastructure expansion for Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Aster DM Healthcare has announced its expansion plan for Aster CMI Hospital, a leading multispecialty hospital in Bengaluru.
The unit will have an additional infrastructure expansion of 300,000 sq feet thereby increasing its bed capacity from the existing 500 beds to 850 beds.
With this development, the company is further strengthening its presence in Bengaluru, reaching a cumulative bed strength of 1602 beds, thereby becoming one of the largest healthcare providers in the city. The Company will invest around Rs. 250 crore to upgrade the existing facility and is expected to be commissioned by FY2027.
Spread across an area of 4.45 lakh square feet in Hebbal, Bangalore, Aster CMI Hospital, is one of the leading super-specialty hospitals with contemporary state-of-the-art facilities offering comprehensive primary care to quaternary care services. Since its launch in 2016, the hospital has secured its place as one of the best multispecialty hospitals in the country today - a testament to the hospital's dedication of continuously raising the bar for clinical standards in the country.
First Published: May 27 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

