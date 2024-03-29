Sensex (    %)
                             
Astra Microwave bags order worth Rs 385 cr

Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Astra Microwave Products said that it has received orders worth Rs 385.58 crore from Bharat Electronics, Ghaziabad for supply of MPR sub systems.
The said order will be completed within 36 months.
Astra Microwave Products designs and manufactures high-value-added RF and microwave super components and sub-systems that find application in defence, space, and civil communication systems.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 56.7% to Rs 43.38 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 27.68 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 4.9% YoY to Rs 231.02 crore in Q3 FY24.
The scrip rallied 9.41% to ends at Rs 595.70 on Thursday, 28 March 2024. The domestic market is closed today, on account of Good Friday.
First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

