Godrej Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 311.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.87% to Rs 4567.27 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 93.85% to Rs 59.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 974.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 16600.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16740.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Godrej Industries reported to Rs 311.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 300.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.87% to Rs 4567.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4852.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.