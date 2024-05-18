Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit rises 121.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.73% to Rs 10.08 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 21.33% to Rs 2.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.77% to Rs 34.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Aeonx Digital Technology rose 121.77% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.73% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.10.087.7734.3127.726.75-2.572.07-1.951.482.103.483.681.271.882.542.842.751.242.732.25