Production of key minerals continues to witness growth

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Ministry of Mines stated in a latest update yesterday that production of some key minerals in the country continue to witness growth during FY 2025-26, after reaching record production levels in FY 2024-25. Iron ore accounts for 70% of the total mineral production by value. Production of iron ore was 289 million metric tonne (MMT) in FY 2024-25. As per provisional data, production of iron ore has increased from 52.7 MMT in FY 2024-25 (April- May) to 53.0 MMT in FY 2025-26 (April- May), showing a 0.6% growth. Production of manganese ore has risen by 1.4% to 0.70 MMT in FY 2025-26 (April- May) from 0.69 MMT during the corresponding period of previous year. Production of bauxite has also risen by 0.9% to 4.73 MMT in FY 2025-26 (April- May) from 4.69 MMT in FY 2024-25. Production of Zinc Concentrate has risen by 3.7% to 0.28 MMT in FY 2025-26 (April-May) from 0.27 MMT in FY 2024-25 (April-May). Production of Limestone has risen by 1.6% to 81.40 MMT in FY 2025-26 (April- May) from 80.10 MMT in FY 2024-25 (April-May).

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

