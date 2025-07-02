Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Rites Ltd, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd and Prism Johnson Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2025.

Gabriel India Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1011.45 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31676 shares in the past one month.

 

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd spiked 8.32% to Rs 229.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rites Ltd surged 6.07% to Rs 296.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd spurt 5.84% to Rs 1434.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5121 shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd added 4.27% to Rs 159.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47061 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

