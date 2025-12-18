Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod for import and sale of Datverzo in India

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

AstraZeneca Pharma India has received government approval to import, sell, and distribute Datopotamab Deruxtecan (brand name Datverzo) in a 100 mg infusion format.

This authorization from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) marks the introduction of this treatment as a new drug in the Indian market.

This approval allows Datverzo to be used for treating adult patients with specific types of advanced, hormone-receptor-positive and HER2-negative breast cancer.

The treatment is intended for those who have already undergone endocrine-based therapy and chemotherapy for disease that is either metastatic or cannot be surgically removed.

The receipt of this permission paves way for the marketing of Datopotamab Deruxtecan powder for the specified indication, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals, if any.

 

AstraZeneca is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in four areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Rare Diseases. It operates in over 100 countries.

The companys standalone net profit shed 2.88% to Rs 54.22 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 55.83 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 6.22% QoQ to Rs 559.09 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit surged 41.08% while revenue from operations increased 37.03% in Q2 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.36% to currently trade at Rs 8993 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

