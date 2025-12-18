Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE SME HRS Aluglaze frames a strong market entry

BSE SME HRS Aluglaze frames a strong market entry

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

HRS Aluglaze traded at Rs 132.30 on the BSE, a premium of 37.81% compared with the issue price of Rs 96.

The scrip was listed at Rs 126, a 31.25% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 132.30 and a low of Rs 126. About 32.92 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

HRS Aluglaze's IPO was subscribed 42 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 December 2025 and it closed on 15 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 94 to Rs 96 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 53,04,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure to set up an assembly & glass glazing line at Rajoda, Ahmedabad for facade work, funding of working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, HRS Aluglaze on 10 December 2025, raised Rs 10.02 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.44 lakh shares at Rs 96 each to 2 anchor investors.

HRS Aluglaze is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and installing a wide range of aluminium products, including windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems. These solutions are tailored to meet the specific requirements of builders, contractors, architects, and institutions, with both standard and customized options. The company also provides material supply and procurement support. As of 30 September 2025, the company had total 90 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 26.33 crore and net profit of Rs 4.54 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.



Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

