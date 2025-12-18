Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
United Drilling Tools secures Rs 4-cr order from ONGC

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

United Drilling Tools announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 4.05 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the supply of gas lift valves and side pocket mandrels.

The project is scheduled to be executed within a period of 34 months.

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in the country. The company has obtained global quality standards for its major products.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 38.9% to Rs 5.75 crore on a 13.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 55.60 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of United Drilling Tools rose 0.17% to Rs 203.85 on the BSE.

 

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

