Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 5.84% to Rs 1.45 crore

Net Loss of Astron Paper & Board Mill reported to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.84% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.451.37 6 OPM %55.86-1107.30 -PBDT-3.29-18.07 82 PBT-5.06-19.86 75 NP-5.06-27.95 82

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

