Genus Paper & Boards consolidated net profit rises 433.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 237.52 crore

Net profit of Genus Paper & Boards rose 433.33% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 237.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 213.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.237.52213.097.708.026.967.461.470.242.880.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News