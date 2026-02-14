Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genus Paper & Boards consolidated net profit rises 433.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Genus Paper & Boards consolidated net profit rises 433.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 237.52 crore

Net profit of Genus Paper & Boards rose 433.33% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 237.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 213.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales237.52213.09 11 OPM %7.708.02 -PBDT6.967.46 -7 PBT1.470.24 513 NP2.880.54 433

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

