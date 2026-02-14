Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 112.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 132.40% to Rs 4400.43 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services rose 112.15% to Rs 263.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 124.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 132.40% to Rs 4400.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1893.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4400.431893.4927.3338.55928.33215.68890.94181.29263.85124.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News