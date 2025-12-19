Friday, December 19, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ather Energy to enter into auto insurance services space

Ather Energy to enter into auto insurance services space

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

To incorporates wholly owned subsidiary focused on offering auto insurance policies

Ather Energy today confirmed its plans to enter the auto insurance services space by incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary that will operate as a Corporate Agent. In an effort to make the ownership experience more seamless, the new entity will focus on offering auto insurance policies, in partnership with multiple insurers, for its customers across the country.

The move will enable Ather to streamline its insurance offerings, enhance customer experience, and generate a recurring revenue stream by leveraging its existing user base. Through this platform, Ather intends to work with multiple insurance partners. By taking distribution in-house, Ather will also be able to innovate around EV-specific insurance products, simplify renewals, and potentially improve attach rates over time.

 

Speaking on the announcement, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, We have always believed that a good ownership experience goes beyond the vehicle itself. Insurance is a critical part of that journey today, and it's an area where the experience can be made significantly simpler and more predictable for customers. By bringing insurance distribution closer to the Ather ecosystem, we can make it simpler, more transparent, and better aligned with how our customers actually use their vehicles. Over time, this also gives us the ability to work with partners to design auto insurance products that reflect real EV usage, rather than adapting legacy frameworks. This is a measured but deliberate step, focused on strengthening the ownership experience while building a capability that complements our core offering and scales with the business.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

