Friday, December 19, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR rallies to one-week high as markets eye rebound in local exports

INR rallies to one-week high as markets eye rebound in local exports

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Indian Rupee witnessed yet another spurt today, adding to recent wave of appreciation amid a strong undertone in local equities. INR added 53 paise to 89.67 per US dollar, hitting one week high. INR continued to stay supported this week after testing all time low above 91 per US dollar mark. There is some recovery in the US dollar index from two-month low but the INR seems to be drawing comfort from the fact that India's trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low of $24.53 billion in November. There was a sharp spike of nearly 20% in exports in November on annual basis, marking fastest growth in three years. Imports marked a drop of 1.90% too, providing some support to the INR after recent losses. On NSE, the USD/INR futures ended at 89.74 per US dollar, down 0.66% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices snap four day losing streak as global cues, FII buying lift sentiment

Indices snap four day losing streak as global cues, FII buying lift sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.67%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.67%

Parliament's winter session concludes with high productivity, both Houses adjourn sine die

Parliament's winter session concludes with high productivity, both Houses adjourn sine die

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares advance

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares advance

Market ends higher, snapping four-day losses; Nifty settles above 25,950 mark

Market ends higher, snapping four-day losses; Nifty settles above 25,950 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon