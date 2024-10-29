Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlas Cycles (Haryana) reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.72 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.72 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales rise 126.99% to Rs 3.70 crore

Net profit of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) reported to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 126.99% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.701.63 127 OPM %-52.43-165.64 -PBDT9.22-1.60 LP PBT8.72-2.71 LP NP8.72-2.71 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

startup funding investment

Zinc raises $25.5 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 252 cr

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

CPI's K Narayana urges civil aviation minister to control rising airfares

Q2 earnings, Q2

Hudco Q2 results: PAT grows 52% to Rs 689 cr, income at Rs 2,526 cr

Gold

RBI's domestically-held gold reserves jump 510.46 MT by end-September

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon