Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki declines after weak Q1 performance

Maruti Suzuki declines after weak Q1 performance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India slipped 3.21% to Rs 11113.20 after the company reported 17.4% fall in net profit to Rs 3,069.2 crore as sales remained almost flat at Rs 35,589.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The fall in net profit was due to a provision of Rs 837.6 crore resulting from the withdrawal of indexation benefit and change in tax rate on long term capital gains on debt mutual funds as per the Finance Act 2024.

The company sold a total of 541,550 vehicles during the quarter, of which the domestic market volume was 463,834 vehicles and the export volume was 77,716 vehicles. While the domestic volume declined by 3.9%, the export volume grew by 12.1% compared to the same period of the previous year.

 

Operating EBIT dropped by 8.1% to Rs 3,665.7 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 3,990.1 crore in Q2 FY24. Operating EBIT for the period under review was 10.3% as against 11.2% recorded in the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 5,100.5 crore, up by 6.3% from Rs 4,798.6 crore in Q2 FY24.

Maruti Suzuki stated that gains from cost reduction efforts, favourable foreign exchange variation and higher non-operating income were offset by higher sales promotion expenses.

More From This Section

Indices rallies for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 24,450; VIX rises 1.57%

Indices rallies for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 24,450; VIX rises 1.57%

WTI Crude oil futures steady around $67 per barrel

WTI Crude oil futures steady around $67 per barrel

Adani Enterprises withdraws Scheme of Arrangement

Adani Enterprises withdraws Scheme of Arrangement

Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 128.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 128.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan

LIVE news: ED chargesheets AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan in alleged Delhi Waqf Board scam

bp logo

BP profit slumps to $2.3 bn on weak refining margins, oil trading results

PremiumElectricity, Energy

Coal, Power ministries plan winter coordination to prevent power shortages

SBI Card

SBI Card Q2 results: PAT drops 33% to Rs 404 cr as bad loan provisions rise

Cocaine, drugs

This Greater Noida meth lab had Mexican cartel links. 95 kg of drugs seized

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon