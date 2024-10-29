Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / WTI Crude oil futures steady around $67 per barrel

WTI Crude oil futures steady around $67 per barrel

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
WTI Crude oil futures steadied around $67 per barrel on Tuesday after a sharp 6% plunge, marking the biggest single-day drop in two years and settling at a four-week low yesterday. The decline followed reports of Israel striking Iranian military targets without impacting oil or nuclear facilities, easing fears of supply disruptions. Additionally, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu signaled openness to a limited truce in Gaza, further reducing geopolitical risk premiums. With tensions calming, market attention has shifted back to fundamentals, particularly subdued Chinese demand growth and potential OPEC output increases.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PremiumThe differences between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) over the adoption of the latest revised International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 600 are due to a communication gap a

NFRA likely to notify revised audit standards soon amid ICAI concerns

Delhi High Court

'Let Centre decide': Delhi HC on plea over Rohingya school admissions

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: People aged above 70 to get free treatment in hospitals, says PM Modi

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Close Highlights, Oct 29: Sensex adds 364pts, Nifty ends above 24,450; Banks, financials lead

jewellery, Jewellers

Gold vs diamonds: Which Diwali investment is likely to give better returns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon