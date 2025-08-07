Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul Auto gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 171% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Atul Auto gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 171% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Atul Auto rose 1.13% to Rs 447.30 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 171.05% to Rs 2.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 0.76 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Total revenue from operations grew by 12.99% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 152.78 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 3.25 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, marking a 140.70% increase compared to Rs 1.35 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Total expenses jumped 11.38% to Rs 149.81 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 134.5 crore in Q1 FY25. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 19.54 crore (up 10.83% YoY), while cost of material consumed stood at Rs 112.79 crore (up 9.26% YoY), during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from the automobiles business was Rs 141.64 crore (up 12.66% YoY), while revenue from the non-banking financial business was Rs 12.28 crore (up 20.26% YoY) during the quarter.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RateGain Travel Tech gains after Q1 PAT climbs 3% YoY to Rs 47 cr

RateGain Travel Tech gains after Q1 PAT climbs 3% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Igarashi Motors India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Igarashi Motors India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Birla Cotsyn India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Birla Cotsyn India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 58.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 58.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon