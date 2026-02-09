Atul Auto gains as Q3 PAT spurts 90% YoY to Rs 15 cr
Atul Auto surged 9.37% to Rs 488 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 98.06% to Rs 15.35 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 7.75 crore posted in Q3 FY25.
Total revenue from operations grew by 18.39% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 230.86 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.
The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 20.02 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, marking a 100.60% increase compared to Rs 9.98 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.
Total expenses jumped 13.07% to Rs 210 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 185.72 crore in Q3 FY25. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 20.31 crore (up 8.55% YoY), while the cost of material consumed stood at Rs 152.06 crore (up 11.75% YoY) during the period under review.
On the segmental front, revenue from the automobiles business was Rs 220.56 crore (up 20.62% YoY), while revenue from the non-banking financial business was Rs 12.14 crore (down 12.34% YoY) during the quarter.
Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 10:06 AM IST