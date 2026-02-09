Monday, February 09, 2026 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bartronics India appoints Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy as Head - Agri Tech Business

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
Bartronics India announced the appointment of Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy M as Head Agri Tech Business, strengthening its leadership as the company scales its agri-tech and climate-led growth initiatives.

The appointment aligns with Bartronics' strategic focus on Project Avio Agritech, its integrated agri-tech platform designed to create new, scalable revenue streams across agricommerce, sustainable agriculture, digital advisory, and high-integrity carbon and climate solutions, while leveraging the company's extensive rural reach.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

