Bartronics India appoints Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy as Head - Agri Tech Business
Bartronics India announced the appointment of Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy M as Head Agri Tech Business, strengthening its leadership as the company scales its agri-tech and climate-led growth initiatives.
The appointment aligns with Bartronics' strategic focus on Project Avio Agritech, its integrated agri-tech platform designed to create new, scalable revenue streams across agricommerce, sustainable agriculture, digital advisory, and high-integrity carbon and climate solutions, while leveraging the company's extensive rural reach.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST