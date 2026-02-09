Mahanagar Gas posts PAT of Rs 201 crore in Q3; clocks total volumes of 425.07 SCM million
Mahanagar Gas has reported 10.4% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 201.97 crore despite a 17.1% increase in net revenue to Rs 2,058.28 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
EBIDTA rose by 12% YoY to Rs 352.07 crore during the period under review. EBIDTA margin for Q3 FY26 was 17.10% as against 17.89%% in Q3 FY25.
Total sales volume for the December25 quarter was 425.07 SCM million, 12.3% YoY. For the period under review, CNG sales volume added up to 301.88 SCM million (up 12.4% YoY) and PNG sales aggregated to 123.19 SCM million (up 11.9% YoY).
Mahanagar Gas is in the business of city gas distribution (CGD), presently distribution of natural gas for domestic industrial, commercial customers and CNG vehicles.
The scrip rose 2.19% to currently trade at Rs 1178.60 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST