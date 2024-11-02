Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul Auto reports 25% YoY increase in Oct'24 sales

Atul Auto reports 25% YoY increase in Oct'24 sales

Image

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

The auto maker said that its total sales grew by 24.77% to 3,818 units in October 2024 as against 3,060 units sold in October 2023.

For the period April to October 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 19,236 units, registering a growth of 42.23% from 13,525 units sold in the same period a year ago.

Atul Auto is leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range - diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG and electric.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 9.03 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 130.1% YoY to Rs 132.57 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

 

The counter rallied 3.69% to end at Rs 627.65 on 1 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live online cricket score

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: IND strike early, NZ trail by 2 runs at tea

Security forces,army,soilder

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Anantnag

Congress, Congress flag

Maharashtra polls: Cong releases ad to target Mahayuti over farmers' issues

Harry, Meghan Merkle

Harry & Meghan's Colombia tour sparks outrage over Rs 16.3 cr security bill

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa

Jaishankar, Thai counterpart discusses bilateral ties, mutual cooperation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon