Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Oil Corporation senior management changes

Indian Oil Corporation senior management changes

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

W.e.f. 30 October 2024

Indian Oil Corporation has informed that the following Board of directors have superannuated from the services of the Company on 30 October 2024: Dr. Santanu Gupta, Executive Director (Alternative Energy), Business Development, Shri Sourav De, Executive Director (Human Resources), Pipelines Division), Shri Shyam Bohra, Executive Director I/c (Corporate Communication, Branding & Coordination), Corporate Office, and Shri Debasis Bhattacharyya, Executive Director (Technology Implementation Cell), R&D Centre.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

