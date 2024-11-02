IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 38.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.01% to Rs 1675.31 croreNet profit of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company declined 38.40% to Rs 22.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.01% to Rs 1675.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2043.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1675.312043.36 -18 OPM %-2.77-1.68 -PBDT22.8437.08 -38 PBT22.8437.08 -38 NP22.8437.08 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content