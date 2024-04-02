Sensex (    %)
                             
Atul Auto sales decline marginally in Mar'24

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Atul Auto said that its total sales shed 0.82% in March 2024 to 3,128 units as against 3,154 units sold in March 2023.
Sequentially, the auto major's total sales jumped 36% as compared with 2,300 units sold in February 2024.
On full year basis, the companys overall auto sales grew 1.92% to 26,039 units in FY24 as against 25,549 units recorded in FY23.
Atul Auto is leading three wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range - diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG and electric.
The company's consolidated net profit grew by 31.9% to Rs 5.08 crore on 15.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 151.37crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.
The scrip rose 1.59% to Rs 510.50 on the BSE.
First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

