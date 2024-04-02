Sensex (    %)
                             
Oil and Gas shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 293.2 points or 1.05% at 28086.67 at 09:39 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.36%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.77%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.21%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.99%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.8%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.74%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.47%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.16%).
On the other hand, Linde India Ltd (down 0.51%), moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 29.39 or 0.04% at 74043.94.
The Nifty 50 index was up 17 points or 0.08% at 22479.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 331.48 points or 0.75% at 44786.11.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 69.26 points or 0.51% at 13643.35.
On BSE,2305 shares were trading in green, 695 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

