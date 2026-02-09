Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.09% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of Atvo Enterprises rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.09% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.561.19-5.77-20.170.100.030.100.030.070.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News