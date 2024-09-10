Business Standard
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 718, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.5% spurt in the Nifty Bank.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 718, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 25072.8. The Sensex is at 82005.15, up 0.55%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has risen around 17.75% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51117.8, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.28 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 718.2, up 0.3% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is down 2.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.5% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 31.01 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

