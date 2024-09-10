Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Camlin Fine Sciences approves raising up to Rs 150 cr via rights issue

Board of Camlin Fine Sciences approves raising up to Rs 150 cr via rights issue

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 10 September 2024
The Board of Camlin Fine Sciences at its meeting held on 10 September 2024 has approved the following:
1. Increase in authorised share capital of the Company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company.
2. Raising of fund by way of issue of equity shares of the Company of face value Re 1 each through Rights Issue for an amount not exceeding Rs 150 crore.
First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

