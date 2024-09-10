Board of Camlin Fine Sciences approves raising up to Rs 150 cr via rights issue

At meeting held on 10 September 2024

1. Increase in authorised share capital of the Company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

2. Raising of fund by way of issue of equity shares of the Company of face value Re 1 each through Rights Issue for an amount not exceeding Rs 150 crore.

The Board of Camlin Fine Sciences at its meeting held on 10 September 2024 has approved the following: