IRB Infra toll revenue climbs 20% YoY in Aug'24

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers toll collection jumped 20.46% to Rs 502.6 crore in August 2024 as against Rs 417.2 crore posted in August 2023.
The joint ventures entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported gross toll collection of Rs 303 crore (up 38.10% YoY) for the period under review.
Amitabh Murarka, deputy chief executive officer of IRB Infrastructure Developers said, "Despite the extreme weather conditions experienced across some of our projects this season, we have observed robust Y-o-Y growth in toll collection within our asset portfolio. We expect this positive momentum to continue and strengthen with the approaching festive season in the coming months.
IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several Special Purpose Vehicles. IRB's work spans from building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels, recently the company diversified its business into real estate development sector also.
The company reported 4.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.98 crore on 13.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,852.94 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
The scrip added 0.86% to Rs 62.40 on the BSE.
First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

