Gulshan Polyols bags order of Rs 42.40 cr for supply of ethanol to OMCs under EBPP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Gulshan Polyols has been allocated a quantity of 6000 Kiloliters of Ethanol having an estimated order value of Rs 42,40,86,000/- regarding supply for Q4 of (ESY 23-24) from its 250 KLPD Grain based Ethanol plant at Goalpara, District Assam. The allocation is following the company's participation in tender floated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme (EBPP) for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 23-24).