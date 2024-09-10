Business Standard
Gulshan Polyols bags order of Rs 42.40 cr for supply of ethanol to OMCs under EBPP

Gulshan Polyols bags order of Rs 42.40 cr for supply of ethanol to OMCs under EBPP

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Gulshan Polyols has been allocated a quantity of 6000 Kiloliters of Ethanol having an estimated order value of Rs 42,40,86,000/- regarding supply for Q4 of (ESY 23-24) from its 250 KLPD Grain based Ethanol plant at Goalpara, District Assam. The allocation is following the company's participation in tender floated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme (EBPP) for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 23-24).
First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

