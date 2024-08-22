AU Small Finance Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 632.05, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.57% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% gain in NIFTY and a 14.67% gain in the Nifty Bank. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 632.05, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has dropped around 3.69% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50685.55, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 633.3, up 1.07% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is down 13.57% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% gain in NIFTY and a 14.67% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 27.13 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

