GAIL inks MoU with Petron Scientech to setup bio-ethylene plant in India

GAIl (India) said that it has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Petron Scientech Inc (Petron) to jointly explore setting up of a 500 Kilo Tons per Annum (KTA) bio-ethylene plant in India. Petron specializes in setting up biomass and grain processing biorefinery projects to produce ethanol, bio-ethylene, bio-chemicals (ethylene oxide / mono ethylene glycol, Methanol) and various bio-fuel projects worldwide In line with the MoU, GAIL and Petron will jointly undertake feasibility studies to ascertain technical viability and financial prospects of the project. Both the parties endeavour to secure investment approval from their respective management for investment in the project and forming a JV company. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Petron specializes in setting up biomass and grain processing biorefinery projects to produce ethanol, bio-ethylene, bio-chemicals (ethylene oxide / mono ethylene glycol, Methanol) and various bio-fuel projects worldwide

The company will set up bio ethylene plant along with its downstream units in India, based on bio -ethanol produced in the plant in a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) mode.

Singhal said, GAIL is a proud member of Indias clean energy infrastructure and is always committed to incorporate initiatives for sustainable development of the nation. We are elated to enter into this strategic relationship with Petron, a pioneer in bio-ethanol to bio-ethylene technology.

The MoU signifies a major step towards enhancing sustainable practices and advancing the bio-economy in India. The skills and strengths of both the companies would create a synergy for achieving the objective of MoU. The collaboration between GAIL and Petron is poised to not only foster technological advancements but also drive economic growth and environmental sustainability in India.

GAIL (India) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in India. The Company has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, Liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc. GAIL has also participating interest in India and overseas in Oil and Gas Blocks. The Government of India holds 51.92% in the paid-up equity capital of the company as on 30 June 2024.

GAILs consolidated net profit jumped 77.54% to Rs 3183.35 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1792.99 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 5.94% YoY to Rs 34,737.77 crore during the quarter.

The counter shed 0.15% to Rs 235.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News