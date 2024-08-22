IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 2.57%, rises for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 75.52, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.14% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% gain in NIFTY and a 14.67% gain in the Nifty Bank. IDFC First Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.52, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has dropped around 1.4% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50685.55, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 246.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 329.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 75.61, up 2.55% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 18.14% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% gain in NIFTY and a 14.67% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News