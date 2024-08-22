GMR Airports Infra bags LOA from Delhi International Airport

GMR Airports Infrastructure informed that it has received a letter of award (LOA) from Delhi International Airport (DIAL) to develop, operate, manage and maintain the duty-free outlets at IGI Airport, New Delhi (Delhi Duty Free).

Subsequent to the issuance of the LOA, the company has entered into a license agreement on 21 August 2024 towards the said Delhi Duty Free Concession, to take up the operations from 28 July 2025 onwards.

The company stated that GMR Airports (since merged into the company) had participated in the bidding process and submitted its bid for the RFP issued by DIAL for the grant of license for a long-term period to design, develop, finance, set up, operate, manage and maintain the Duty Free Outlet(s) at IGI Airport, New Delhi in April 2024.