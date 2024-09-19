Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank partners with Niva Bupa

AU Small Finance Bank partners with Niva Bupa

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) announced its partnership with Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company (Niva Bupa) to offer health insurance products to AU SFB's customers. Building on Niva Bupa's existing relationship with Fincare Small Finance Bank (now merged with AU SFB), this collaboration introduces a refreshed business proposition, further enhancing the bank's customer offerings.
Through this partnership, AU SFB's new and existing customers, including those from former Fincare SFB branches, can now access Niva Bupa's extensive range of retail as well as group health insurance products, encompassing health, personal accident and critical illness plans across the 2,414 touchpoints in India. This partnership is aimed to enable AU SFB to create affordable and transparent value proposition through technology and service modules.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Leveraging Niva Bupa's network of 210 physical branches across 22 states and 4 union territories, along with AU SFB's distribution reach across India, both entities will collaborate to provide personalized and customer first health insurance solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nykaa, FSN, Makeup, E-commerce

Fashion e-commerce firm Nykaa scales its same-day delivery to 110 cities

Binance

Binance detaches itself from any liabilities days after WazirX cyber attack

PremiumJSW, Cement

Cement dealer network expansion slows down as non-trade demand rises

Small Finance Bank Stocks

Jana SFB ups short term deposit rate, aims to compete with liquid MF

Stock market

US Federal Reserve's move to cut rates fails to lift domestic markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon