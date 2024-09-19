Uno Minda plans new facilities in Indonesia and India

Uno Minda has been a significant player in the Indonesian market since 2005, when it established its first manufacturing facility. PTMA currently supplies components and systems to major two-wheeler OEMs in the country. The new plant will enable Uno Minda to diversify its product offerings and cater to the growing demand for passenger car components. Once the new plant is commissioned, the existing plant will also be relocated to the new site to consolidate operations and achieve economies of scale. The total capital expenditure for the new plant is estimated at Rs 210 crore. Uno Minda announced its expansion in Indonesia and India. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, PT Minda Asean Automotive (PTMA), has secured additional orders, including orders for long tail lamps for passenger cars from OEMs in Indonesia. To meet this growing demand, Uno Minda will establish a new manufacturing facility in Indonesia, expected to be operational by Q4 FY26.

In addition to its Indonesian expansion, Uno Minda is also expanding domestic capacities. The Company's one of the key subsidiary Uno Mindarika Private ( UMRPL) had recently set up a new plant in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, Haryana. In phase 1 of this new plant, it had set up manufacturing facilities for part products to be used for manufacturing of automotive switches. UMRPL will be shifting existing manufacturing plant from Manesar, Nawada Fatehpur, Haryana to Farrukh Nagar, Haryana in Phase-II with an Investment of Rs 120 crore. The phased relocation will be completed by Q3 FY27, ensuring uninterrupted supply to customers and provide flexibility for future growth.

In addition to the above expansion in Indonesia and India, the company's joint venture company, Toyoda Gosei Minda India, through its subsidiary Toyoda Gosei South India, will be setting up a new plant in Harohalli, Karnataka. This facility will manufacture safety systems (airbags, steering wheels, etc.) and interior and exterior products (console boxes, etc.) to meet the increased demand. The total capital expenditure for this new plant in Harohalli is estimated at Rs 283 crore, with operations expected to commence in Q1 FY27.

