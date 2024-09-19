Business Standard
Airtel Business launches Airtel Software-Defined (SD) Branch

Sep 19 2024
Powered by Cisco Meraki cloud-first platform
Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel (Airtel), and Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, today, launched Airtel Software-Defined (SD) Branch a simple, secure, cloud-based, end-to-end-managed network solution for enterprises.
Powered by the Cisco Meraki cloud-first platform, Airtel SD-Branch will enable the unified management of networks across LAN, WAN, security and connectivity over multiple branch locations, helping enterprises to simplify their network management, enhance application performances and provide greater flexibility and control over the entire branch network infrastructure.
Airtel SD-Branch is designed to meet the diverse network infrastructure needs of enterprises in sectors such as retail, education, banking and healthcare. It will transform how businesses manage their complex network requirements with simplified provisioning, helping build robust and efficient connectivity across branch locations. With Airtel's extensive connectivity solutions and advanced network management capabilities and Cisco's expertise in secure networking, this solution delivers a unified, centralised platform for the network needs of organisations, making network management more efficient.
 
First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

