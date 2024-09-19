Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals approves change in Executive Chairperson

Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals approves change in Executive Chairperson

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 19 September 2024
The Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 19 September 2024 has taken on record the following:
Vaidheesh Annaswamy (DIN: 01444303) has decided to step down from his role as Executive Chairperson and Director of the Company, effective from close of business hours on 19 September 2024.
Approved the appointment of Vivek Sharma (DIN: 08559495) as an Additional Director and Executive Chairman of the Company, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, for a period of five years with effect from 20 September 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders through postal ballot process.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

