Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro launches AurionAI - an Enterprise AI platform for BFSI

Aurionpro launches AurionAI - an Enterprise AI platform for BFSI

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Aurionpro announced AurionAI, a domain-centric Enterprise AI platform for banking and financial services that aims to power the world's fastest, most trustworthy, and deepest banking AI engine. Positioned to cut through AI hype with demonstrable depth and maturity, AurionAI debuted at Aurionpro's flagship event, Enterprise AI Unleashed.

AurionAI introduces a category Aurionpro calls domain-led Enterprise AI for BFSI, unifying a cutting-edge horizontal AI engineering platform with deep banking domain intelligence. Unlike generic enterprise AI platforms or standalone banking products, AurionAI is purpose built for regulated financial institutions, with banking ontologies, controls, and workflows embedded by design.

Combining banking-specific intelligence, engineering governance, and deep operational roots, the platform positions Aurionpro as a trusted enterprise AI technology provider, enabling banks to build their own intelligence and deploy AI agents with confidence.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Meta Infotech bags Rs 1-cr fresh and renewal orders

Meta Infotech bags Rs 1-cr fresh and renewal orders

Shares of Western Overseas Study Abroad list in MT group

Shares of Western Overseas Study Abroad list in MT group

Wall Street Surges as Fed Delivers Third Straight Rate Cut Amid Divided Outlook

Wall Street Surges as Fed Delivers Third Straight Rate Cut Amid Divided Outlook

DCM Shriram climbs after signing MoU with Bayer CropScience

DCM Shriram climbs after signing MoU with Bayer CropScience

Atishay secures Rs 79-lakh order from Nagaur Central Cooperative Bank

Atishay secures Rs 79-lakh order from Nagaur Central Cooperative Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon