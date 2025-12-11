Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atishay secures Rs 79-lakh order from Nagaur Central Cooperative Bank

Atishay secures Rs 79-lakh order from Nagaur Central Cooperative Bank

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Atishay announced that it has received an order worth Rs 78.63 lakh from the Nagaur Central Cooperative Bank for the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of micro ATM devices.

The project is intended for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) under the Co-operative Department, Rajasthan, and is scheduled to be executed by 08 January 2026.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and fintech services.

On a standalone basis, the net profit of Atishay rose 26.21% to Rs 1.83 crore, while net sales rose 37.97% to Rs 17.95 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

 

Shares of Atishay shed 0.95% to Rs 187.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Falls 0.98%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Falls 0.98%

IRIS Business Services Ltd Surges 10.98%

IRIS Business Services Ltd Surges 10.98%

BSE SME Riddhi Display Equipments' IPO ends with 4.72 times subscription

BSE SME Riddhi Display Equipments' IPO ends with 4.72 times subscription

Shares of Luxury Time list in MT group

Shares of Luxury Time list in MT group

Tejas Networks secures IP routing equipment purchase contracts for BharatNet Phase III packages

Tejas Networks secures IP routing equipment purchase contracts for BharatNet Phase III packages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon