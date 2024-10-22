Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 36.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.79% to Rs 278.28 croreNet profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 36.04% to Rs 45.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.79% to Rs 278.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 211.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales278.28211.15 32 OPM %20.2921.82 -PBDT59.9845.30 32 PBT52.6140.54 30 NP45.0733.13 36
